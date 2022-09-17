Ndiraya Eyes Chibuku Super Cup

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has conceded that his charges have lost control in the Castle Lager Premiership title race and will be looking for consolation in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys fell nine points behind league leaders FC Platinum with seven games to play.

The two teams will meet in the quarterfinal of the knockout tournament on Sunday and Ndiraya hopes to find a way that will see his side progressing to the next round.

“We are no longer in control of the league race,” Ndiraya said in his pre-match presser on Thursday.” FC Platinum are in control; they have it in their hands.

“But in this match, we are all starting at the same level. So we also have some bit of control in this match and we are going to put everything into it to make sure that we qualify to the semi-finals.”

Dynamos are yet to win the tournament since its reintroduction in 2014.

The Harare giants failed to pass the semifinal stage last year, losing to their Sunday’s opponents, who went on to win the cup.

“Dynamos have not won this tournament since its inception,” Ndiraya added. “So that’s what we are getting into all these matches with, in our minds, and hopefully we can push through.

“We have two difficult hurdles ahead of us before we reach the final. So we want to push to get into the final and once we get there the chances of winning the cup are so high.”

The match will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The kick-off team is at 3 pm CAT.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

