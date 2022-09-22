Desperate Mugwadi Blames NGOs For Crisis In Country

Tinashe Sambiri|Big-headed Zanu PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, has accused Non Governmental Organisations ( NGOs) of sponsoring acts of violence in the country.

Writing on Twitter, Mugwadi feebly attempted to blame NGOs for “causing chaos in the country.”

Mugwadi is yet to comment on the flagrant violation of human rights by Zanu PF.

The controversial Zanu PF man said “NGOs must go hang.”

He argued :

“NGOs must go hang! I have never seen a product inscribed ‘made by Ngos’ or ‘made by Crisis Coalition’.

I have however seen violent products from such NGOs.

I have seen SUV cars driven by NGO-CSO corrupt cabals. Those who fund NGOs have their economy developed by Capital not ngos

The Constitution of Zimbabwe and relevant statutory provisions allows NGOs and CSOs to exist freely. that is why I never said they are illegal. My point is they are useless & corrupt for purposes of development!! If I am lying, show us their product besides organising violence?”

