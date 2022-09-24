Mahwindi For ED Now A Menace In Gutu

GUTU – There were running battles at Mpandawana in Gutu this week as touts operating at the main bus terminus tried to launch a group that will campaign for Mnangagwa under the name Mahwindi for ED.

Sources told The Mirror that the touts have declared the district’s main bus terminus a no-go-area for anyone who doesn’t join the group and campaign for Mnangagwa. Transporters who don’t join the group have also been warned that they will not be plying any route in the district.

The running battles resulted in the arrest of Charles Zvenyika, a CCC activist who allegedly resisted coercion by the ring-leaders of the rag-tag group.

Gutu is home to ugly political violence and in November last year Nyasha Zhambe, a CCC supporter died a few weeks after he was severely assaulted at a roadblock on suspicion that he was coming from Nelson Chamisa’s rally. The suspected gang leader at the roadblock Baster Mafios, died a few months later in a road accident after warnings from traditional leaders that the avenging spirit will come after him.

He was the only one among a dozen people in the kombi who was injured. He died on the spot.

Zvenyika who was detained by Gutu Police yesterday is expected to appear in court tomorrow (Friday) charged with theft of a cellphone and resisting arrest by the Police.

He was reported to Police by Joseph Mutema and Josephat Sarukore who are alleged to be the leading members of Mahwindi for ED.- Masvingo Mirror

