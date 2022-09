Killer Zivhu Confirms Used & Dumped By Zanu PF

By James Gwati- Zanu PF sympathiser and the ruling party’s former Chivi South MP, Killer Zivhu, has narrated how Zanu PF uses and dumps cadres.

Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF in 2020 after publicly sympathising with the opposition.

On Tuesday, he posted using idioms complaining about having been used and dumped by Zanu PF.

Imagine after posting 2000 tweets per month, supporting heavily, wonzi hatikuzivi mumusangano wedu, uye collect your 10 USD per month and shut up, munofireyi guys team iri harineyi nomunhu, make yourself a condom, get used ugoraswa kunge usina kumboveko — Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) September 26, 2022

