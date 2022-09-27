President Chamisa “Alternative Government” Posts Huge Diplomatic Victory
27 September 2022
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
Just finished delivering a key note address at the University of Oklahoma.
This year’s conference brought together academics, policy makers, think tanks and civil rights groups to unpack the challenges facing the globe and interventions that can be made.
As an Alternative government led by President Nelson Chamisa we are engaged in a robust regional and international program of action to articulate how we intend to govern differently.
The people shall govern!