South Africans Murder German Tourist

By- Police at Masoyi, in Mpumalanga are investigating an incident in which a German tourist was shot and killed by a group of “ruthless criminals” along Numbi Road near White River.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the “terrible incident” happened on Monday afternoon, after 4pm.

“According to the report, at that time four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge. They were then stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a Volkswagen Caddy,” Mohlala narrated.

“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him on the upper body through the window.”

A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge.

It is further said that the victims’ vehicle, the Hyundai H1, drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crushing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

-ILO

