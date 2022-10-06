Bhuradha Death Huge Loss To Citizens’ Struggle- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa, has described the death of legendary drummer, Tarusenga Chekerwa, popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha, as huge loss to the people’s struggle.

Chekerwa was laid to rest in ward 5, Bikita West on Wednesday.

Thousands of CCC supporters attended the funeral.

“IN BIKITA laying to rest Our Change Champion, Community and Citizens’ hero Mudhara Bhuradha.

Mudhara Bhuradha- an organic community organizer and indisputably a citizens leader. Leadership is service and sacrifice, influence and impact not titles, entitlements and privileges,” President Chamisa said in a statement.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba wrote on Facebook:

Preparing for Change.

Today we are deep in Bikita rural.

President Nelson Chamisa intends to traverse the entire country in search of total Change and Transformation.

Rural Mobilization is at the centre of our National Democratic Revolution.

There’s no time to waste!

We keep our eyes on the ball!

RegisterToVoteZW

