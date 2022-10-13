Conspiracy Theorist Fined USD965mln For Saying Shooting Didn’t Happen | VIDEO
13 October 2022
US jury awards Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families USD965mln dollars in the trial against conspiracy-theorist, Alex Jones who profited saying the mass shooting was a hoax.
US jury awards Sandy Hook shooting victims' families USD965mln dollars in the trial against conspiracy-theorist, Alex Jones who profited saying the mass shooting was a hoax. https://t.co/msBPoP6kIG
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 13, 2022