Conspiracy Theorist Fined USD965mln For Saying Shooting Didn’t Happen | VIDEO

US jury awards Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families USD965mln dollars in the trial against conspiracy-theorist, Alex Jones who profited saying the mass shooting was a hoax.

