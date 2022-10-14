Latest On Kadewere Injury

Tinotenda Kadewere has started individual training as the striker continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained in early September.

The Zimbabwe international torn the quadriceps of his right leg on the eve of his supposed La Liga debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, having completed his season-long loan transfer from Lyon to Mallorca on 29 August.

He avoided surgery after the doctors decided to use a conservative treatment and, not through the operating room.

Almost after a month the treatment started, Kadewere is now kicking the ball again.

The previous report set Kadewere’s scheduled return in January 2023.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

