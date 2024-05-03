Residents Owe Harare City USD 70 Million
3 May 2024
THE Harare City Council is issuing out summons to some ratepayers for non-payment of utility bills as part of efforts to recover about US$70 million it is owed by residents.
The development has, however, been met with a huge expectation for improved service delivery in the capital city.
In a public notice issued a few weeks ago, the local authority confirmed that it is owed millions in unpaid bills by residents in the capital city.
https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/hcc-targets-defaulting-rate-payers/