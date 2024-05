Government Speaks On Human Wildlife Conflict

GOVERNMENT says adequate measures are being put in place to combat human wildlife conflict cases which are expected to increase due to the Elnino-induced drought.

There is consensus among experts and players in the wildlife sector on the effects of drought among populations residing next to wildlife sanctuaries, hence the need to come up with sound mechanisms to reduce cases of human-wildlife conflict.

