ZACC Commissioner Makamure Chased Away From Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson, John Makamure had a weekend to forget after he was chased away from President Emmerson Mnangagwa ‘s Precabe farm after he went to plead for clemence over his imminent dismissal from the commission.

Security details who spoke to a local online publication confirmed that Makamure arrived at the farm in the company of recently elected Gokwe Kubuyani legislator Spencer Tshuma, who was apparently acting as his emmissary.

Mnangagwa has since appointed Retired Justice Maphios Cheda to lead a commission that will investigate Makamure and determine his suitability to continue in office.

He is being accused of not disclosing his association with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) and his involvement in political activities.

“To investigate whether or not Commissioner John Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection,” reads part of the terms of reference of the Justice Cheda’s assignment.

In terms of the 2013 constitution, members of independent commissions are not permitted to participate in politics.

“It apparently came to Makamure’s attention that a commission was to be established to investigate him for possible removal from office on Friday last wek. He then teamed up with Tshuma and attempted to meet with the president,” a source said.

“So on Sunday, the two of them visited the president at the farm and tried to meet him. However, they were chased away at the gate after he (Mnangagwa) instructed security to turn them away as he did not want to see them. So their mission flopped,” the source said.

Efforts to get a comment from Makamure were fruitless as his phone went unanswered.

When contacted for comment, Gokwe Kubuyani MP Spencer Tshuma went ballistic.

“I do not know anyone by the name Makamure, I never went to president’s farm,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...