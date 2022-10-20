Police Gun Down Four Suspected Robbers

FOUR suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police in Inanda, KZN, on Monday night, 17 October.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police were acting on intelligence information when they entered a house at Ngoqokazi in Inanda.

“Upon entering the house, police found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police.

“It is further alleged that a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said in a statement.

He said one suspect fled the scene and the police were searching for him.

“No police member was injured during the shoot-out. The deceased suspects, who are believed to be in their 30s, were alleged to be behind a spate of murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini district,” said Netshiunda.

He said the incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), who will investigate the four counts of inquest.

— Daily Sun

