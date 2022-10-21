ZimEye
🟡CONDOLENCE MESSAGE: The CCC family is mourning the sad loss of Dangamvura Chikanga Ward 6, Cllr Crispen Dube who has passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare.We send our deep condolences to his family & loved ones. Rest in power change champion. pic.twitter.com/EUJVgi1LWD— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 20, 2022
