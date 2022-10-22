CCC Councillor Dies

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councilor for Mutare ward 9, Crispen Dube has died, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has said.

Dube was recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora before contesting under the CCC ticket.

“We’ve received sad news that Cllr Crispen Dube of Ward 9 Dangamvura Chikanga has passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. He was recalled for his unwavering support of the CCC & won back the ward in the by election. Sincere condolences to his family & loved ones,” said Mahere.

