Rick Ross Show Tickets Sales Above 70%

By Entertainment Reporter| Ticket Sales for the Rick Ross Show set for Harare on the 18th of November have surpassed the 70% mark as VVIP tickets have sold out, while VIP and general access tickets are above 50% and 70% respectively.



“We have been having good ticket sales, VVIP tickets are sold out, VIP tickets are on 50% and general access tickets are on 70%.” Roar Entertainment Public Relations Manager Dumisani Chihoto said exclusively to this publication.

The show has set a hype for the hip hop lovers and the organisers as excitement and anticipation is high as the show has met a marketing boost after MTV joined as media Partners.

“We now have MTV coming in as media Partners alongside Star FM which has been our local official media partner.

Our local partners Bank ABC, Booties pharmacy are also well engaged as they have given us the much needed support. Our premium platinum sponsor Betterbrands Petroleum is excited to see the outcome of the show.” Chihoto also emphasised.



The show is expected to be a boost to the entertainment tourism sector as guests are expected from across Africa and particularly the Southern African region.



“ We are having inquiries from individuals purchasing our tickets on our website from Botswana, Malawi, Namibia and South Africa but primarily Zambia has had the most interest. It showcases how entertainment is a key driver of tourism in Zimbabwe.” Dumisani Chihoto also said.



The organisers who reviewed the ticket prices downwards by around 35% emphasised that this was necessitated by their intention to avail the lifetime opportunity to a larger share of the public, while further availing tertiary education student’s the opportunity to attend the showcase as they have set ticket prices for the later at US$20.



“We reviewed our prices downwards for the general public with the view of accommodating a lot of people to come as we understand this is a lifetime opportunity.



We also went on to create a new promotion for students, primarily for tertiary education students . The promotion which introduces a $20 ticket for students is aimed at motivating them through availing the potential interaction with the local, regional and of course ‘Rick Ross’ on the day.” Chihoto also emphasised.



The show is expected to be a rare opportunity for Zimbabwean’s to see on stage the American Hip hop artist who is widely known for his car collection and hit albums such as ‘Port of Miami’ and ‘Teflon Don’ as well as his self acclaimed ‘Biggest Boss’ tittle.

