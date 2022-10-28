“Soldier” Shot At Harare Russian Embassy

By- Police have confirmed a shooting incident at the Russian Embassy in Harare on Wednesday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shooting victim is 24 years old.

He added that the suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital. Said Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October 2022 at 1920 hours.

A 24-year-old suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital. More details will be released in due course.

Earlier, Nyathi told The Herald that the man was shot after he approached a policeman who was on duty manning the premises.

He added that the suspect was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment and police were investigating the incident to establish the motive behind the shooting and also to find out why the man had approached the policeman.

Meanwhile, ZimLive reported a source as saying that the man was wearing a Zimbabwe army uniform. Said the source:

Everyone was saying he is a soldier. Security staff at the embassy didn’t know him, he certainly doesn’t work there.

