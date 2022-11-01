Freedom Is Coming- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the trip to Lesotho for the inauguration of that country’s Prime Minister was an eye opener.

President Chamisa implored all citizens to unite in the struggle for freedom.

“Traveling to Lesotho for the inauguration was both a breath of fresh air and re energizing.

It was beautiful to experience the wave of change that is prevalent in the Continent lately. However it reminded me, why we are in the fight for freedom.

The hustle & struggles I face in order to traverse the length and breadth of the country, the uncomfortable prying eyes of surveillance around me every single day, the silent gratitude prayer I say every time we travel safely.

Whether President or any Zimbabwean resident, every citizen deserves the right to live freely in their country without fear and to enjoy the simple pleasures this beautiful country has to offer.

Freedom is what we’re fighting for!!!,” President Chamisa posted on his official Facebook page.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...