Radio Legend Succumbs To Liver Cancer

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died at the age of 59, after a battle with liver cancer.

A close friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen confirmed Mansfield’s death on Monday morning.

“This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love,” Cowen said,

In a statement, Cowen said: “Jeremy lived large, he didn’t know how to do small. He loved hard, laughed loud, and managed to combine mischief and mayhem with heart and soul. The city was brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves, he changed lives every day. When he wasn’t raising millions for charity, he was raising fresh hell!

Under a naughty exterior, Jeremy had a huge soft heart. A lot of people got to see and hear that over the radio but he saved his vulnerability for a select few. He was determined that the world be a better and shinier and funnier place and he drove the road to that destination at 1000 miles an hour with no rearview mirror, all of the rest of us clinging on for dear life!”

“We will miss him horribly. The family is devastated and is asking for privacy during this time,” Cowen said.

— Daily Sun

