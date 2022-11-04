BREAKING- Fatal Accident Along Seke Road

Spread the love

By A Correspondent-A fatal accident at the intersection of Cripps and Seke roads has claimed the lives of two people, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

The accident, involving a seemingly brand new kombi which was yet to have number plates and an Inter Africa bus occurred at around 5:35am.

The kombi was coming from town heading towards Chitungwiza while the Mutare bound InterAfrica bus was coming from Mbare.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the accident when it happened told ZimEye:

“The robot changed to amber and red when I was meters away from the intersection and I slowed down to stop. I was coming from Chitungwiza.



The kombi was coming from town and the driver did not stop at the robot but proceeded against the red robot.



The Inter Africa bus driver since he had the right of way proceeded and did not see that the kombi was driving against a red robot and he hit the kombi from the driver’s side.



It happened in a split of a second and the driver died on the spot while the other lady sitting on the front seat also died.

The other female passenger that I saw was still alive but she was struggling to breathe.



When I left the scene, the bus driver was wailing regretting why the kombi driver proceeded against a red robot but his cry was in vain because the kombi driver died.



It was a sad scene and I am yet to recover from the horror that I witnessed.



Drivers, let us drive with extreme caution on the roads to avoid loss of lives.”

Efforts to get a comment from the police was work in progress by the time of writing.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...