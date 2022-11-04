Kaitano Tembo Sacked

Spread the love

DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United have parted company with Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo.

The 52-year old joined the Kempton Park-based side in June but had been skating on thin ice of late, due to a string of poor results.

Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune are referred to in the South African top-flight, won only two of their 12 league games since Tembo took over.

The club announced through a statement on Tuesday that the former Dynamos defender has been shown the exit door.

“Sekhukhune United wishes to announce that it has parted ways with Head Coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect” reads a statement.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...