RegisterToVoteZW

CCC Confronts Mnangagwa Over Voters Roll
6 November 2022
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
Tonight l am with Agency Gumbo who is working on our petition in the High court of Zimbabwe challenging the extortionist fees charged by ZEC for accessing the Voters’ roll.
The Voters’ roll is a critical and essential aspect in the holding of a free and fair election.
We will utilize all avenues to wage a collective fight against fascism.
While we do that in the middle of the night we urge you to do us a little favor- Register to vote.
Just do it!
Play your part!!!!