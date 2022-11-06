Kamambo Sends Strong Warning To ZIFA Boss

Spread the love

Former ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and other suspended executive members have warned the current FA boss, Gift Banda, against distributing football equipment purchased using FIFA funds.

Kamambo and ex-board members – Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule – are facing corruption charges after the SRC accused the trio of mismanaging public funds.

The sport regulatory board suspended the three administrators in November last year, a development which attracted international sanctions on the country.

The suspended members have called on the interim ZIFA president Gift Banda to stop distributing anything received from FIFA in the previous administration as this could further strain the relationship with the world football body.

Kamambo and co. also believe the distribution would destroy evidence after allegations that they purchased poor-quality football equipment for grassroots development.

“It has come to our clients’ attention that at a meeting dubbed The Zifa EGM you arranged and attended together with your colleagues, and you resolved to distribute football equipment purchased using FIFA funds strictly for FIFA sanctioned programs despite previous communications from FIFA and CAF that you are to desist from utilising their financial resources,” the lawyers representing the suspended board members, Rubaya and Chatambudza wrote.

“Having previously helped yourselves to an amount equivalent to US$108 000 before you were directed through a letter by CAF and FIFA, we are at a loss as to why you and your grouping would proceed to agree to share the equipment from a donor (FIFA), who has not authorised you to do so, and who has previously stated that they do not recognise you as the legitimate leaders of Zifa and directed times without number that you should not utilise their resources.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...