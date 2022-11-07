Harare City Boost Survival Hopes

William Manondo scored his 16th goal of the season as CAPS United forced a draw with Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year old had last scored for the Green Machine in their 1-2 defeat to Highlanders at Babourfields in August.

He finally ended his goal drought when he thrust CAPS ahead after beating his marker inside the box and firing past David Bizabani in goal for Amakhosi.

Chiefs levelled matters three minutes before the half time interval through Obriel Chirinda, who fired home from close range.

Chiefs completed the turnaround in first half stoppage time through Farau Matare.

The former Warriors striker connected well to a Perfect Chikwende pass to put Amakhosi ahead.

CAPS’ never say die spirit showed itself again when they restored parity in second half stoppage time when Rodwell Chinyengetere’s free kick beat Bizani.

Elsewhere, Harare City boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 2-1 victory over fellow relegation candidates Bulawayo City in Bulawayo.

Relegated WhaWha beat Black Rhinos 3-2 while Tenax and Cranborne Bullets played out to a goalless draw.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

