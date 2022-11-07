ZimEye
#MSU tells all graduating students to pay US$70 graduation fees, US$40 for gown. The institution bars them from attending the graduation physically & instead buy their own data& watch online/ZTV. Reveals if u don’t pay for regalia u won't get your certificate. FAIR or UNFAIR?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 7, 2022
1. Pay grad fees $702. Pay $40 for gown 3. Dont attend physically 4. Buy own data& watch online/ZTV5. If u didnt pay for regalia u won't get your certificate6. Pay for the ceremony for someone to benefit while u are home 7. It's #CommandGraduation so just follow commands 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ekunJ6t23l
— Alistar Nyamarai Chibanda (@alistarchibanda) November 7, 2022
Why MSU is demanding all graduands to pay full grad fees US$70&US$40 for regalia whilst those graduands are not allowed to attend the physical graduation ceremony? If Zimbabweans don't see this as daylight robbery then we are going nowhere. We will continue being fleeced! pic.twitter.com/USjPCLvwtC— Alistar Nyamarai Chibanda (@alistarchibanda) November 7, 2022
So i must buy a gown to wear at home and watch those physically there on my laptop/tv/ fone with my own network and wifi bundles?? In what world does that make sense?— Mbaku👺 chilling (@Jibbary) November 7, 2022
This is looting, robbery, corruption 😑 MSU please stand up— Kelvin Beremauro (@BiezyKeloe) November 7, 2022
