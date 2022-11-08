Gweru Businesswoman In Police Station Mysterious Death

By- A Top Gweru businesswoman (43) has mysteriously died in her car at Monomutapa Police Station in Mtapa suburb in Gweru.

Midlands’ provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not be reached for comment.

However, sources said the incident occurred at Monomutapa popularly known as Mtapa Police station in Gweru on Monday morning.

“The deceased person Ms Mugobe Sheila Shoshore of Mkoba 13 was a well-known businesswoman involved in transport business and she had two kombis and a taxi that operates in Senga and Mkoba,” said the source.

Ms Shoshore was hypertensive.

On Sunday at around 5 PM, Shoshore parted ways with her daughter Hazel Mawere (19) at TM taxi rank in Gweru city centre.

“Her daughter proceeded to Midlands State University (MSU). On Sunday evening Shoshore proceeded to ZRP Mtapa where she usually parks her motor vehicle and proceeded to her place of residence,” said the source.

“On November 7, the deceased proceeded to Monomutapa Police Station where she entered the main gate and advised a police officer who was manning the main gate that she was taking out her car.”

The source said at around 8.45AM police officers who were from a routine operation observed a white Honda Fit parked at the parking space.

“One of the police officers observed the now deceased occupying the driver’s seat with her head tilted towards the steering wheel and she was motionless.”

The officer- in -charge of the police station was advised and an ambulance was called.

The matter was reported under RRB 5367532

The body of the deceased was then conveyed to Gweru Provincial Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Chronicle

