Let's spread the love😊 , our coorporation has now reached another milestone. Chinese musicians partnering Zimbabwean musician in producing a great song.



Well done Cdes 💥



Friends Forever!@XHNews @NewsDayZimbabwe @HeraldZimbabwe @china_emb_zim @ChineseZimbabwe @nickmangwana pic.twitter.com/MZ9KSyFHGO