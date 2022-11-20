Armed Robbers Pounce At Shop, Truck

By A Correspondent- Two separate armed robbers got away with cash and goods worth Eight thousand United States dollars in Mashonaland Central on Monday.

Deputy police spokesperson in Mashonaland Central province Sergant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the causes.

“The first robbery took place in Bindura at around 1 pm when five male suspects driving a Mercedes Benz went to Fidel Quip shop pretending to be customers before producing pistols and demanding cash and cell phones from shop attendants and other customers,” Chikasha said.

The suspects stole cash and valuables valued at US$5 000 At around 5 pm during the same day, 5 male suspects driving a blue truck waylaid a snacks delivery truck along the Glendale – Concession road.”

“Three of the men disguised as police officers ordered the delivery men to step out of the vehicle purporting to be searching for stolen property before robbing them of 3250 United States dollars in sales proceeds.”

The incidents were reported at Glendale police station and Bindura central.

