ZESA Spoils World Cup Euphoria

Tinashe Sambiri| Troubled Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ( ZESA) has spoiled the 2022 World Cup euphoria due to incessant power cuts.

The inconsistent and erratic power supply has all but ruined the World Cup excitement.

Angry soccer fanatics say ZESA’s dull incompetence is a result of rampant corruption and theft of State cash by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

“Everything is in disarray, we want to watch world cup matches in the comfort of our homes, thanks to the blundering regime, that’s not possible now,” fumed one soccer fanatic.

“This government is useless, that’s what I can say,” one Jones of Masvingo city said.

