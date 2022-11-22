Popular Musician Shot Dead

Musician and DJ Oupa John Sefoka popularly known as ‘DJ Sumbody’ has died.

According to his family, the Monate Mpolaye hit maker died after an “incident” in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning (20 November).

Family spokesman, Mmanake Mokitimi said the details of his untimely death cannot be released but the Tshwane born artist ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the DJ was shot dead.

But Mokimi said: “Details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are still ongoing.”

Dj Sumbody’s car was shot at.

“The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course,” she said.- Daily Sun

