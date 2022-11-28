Socceroos Dismiss Tunisia

Spread the love

Australia sparked their World Cup campaign into life thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia, secured by Mitchell Duke’s excellent first-half header.

The Socceroos, who lost their opening game to France on Tuesday, went into the game knowing another defeat would end their World Cup with a game to spare.

Graham Arnold’s side started like a team that knew they had to bounce back and forced Tunisia to spend much of the opening exchanges inside their own half.

Tunisia made one change, with Naim Sliti replacing Anis Ben Slimane in the front three.

Australia also made one change to their side, with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson at right-back.

Australia’s pressure told in the 23rd minute, when Craig Goodwin’s left-wing cross took a deflection before finding Duke, who readjusted superbly to guide a glancing header past the despairing Aymen Dahmen and inside the far post.

Tunisia improved after the break but struggled to break down a resolute Australia, who now lie second in Group D with three points ahead of France’s clash with Denmark on Saturday afternoon, while Tunisia are bottom with just one point and zero goals.-Sky Sports

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...