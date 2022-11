President Chamisa Aide’s Mother Dies

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC’s Thabita Khumalo has lost her mother.

This was announced by the party in a brief statement on Tuesday.

“Just been in a call with Hon. Thabitha Khumalo who lost her mother, Elizabeth Memela Phiri, this evening.

We are with her and the family at this difficult time,” CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said.

