Chimanimani Man Pours Petrol On Wife, Sets Her Ablaze

By- A Chimanamiman woman is battling for her life after her husband burned her over a residential stand.

Munyaradzai Tirimbayi poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze before locking her inside.

Noleen Mabvuwa (26) is battling for dear life at Chimanimani District Hospital after sustaining severe burns all over her body.

She has her neighbours to thank after they poured water on her after she had broken the bedroom door and sought assistance.

Tirimbayi fled from the scene soon after committing the crime.

Deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident which happened in Runosani Village in Chief Muusha’s area.

“Tirimbayi and Mabvuwa had a long-standing domestic dispute over ownership of a stand which the latter was allocated by the village head. Tirimbayi, who had not slept at home the previous day, entered into the bedroom where Mabvuwa was sleeping and poured petrol on her. He threw a flaming stick at her before locking the door from outside and ran away.

“Mabvuwa broke the door and screamed for help. She was assisted by neighbours who poured water on her. She sustained serious burns all over the body. She was rushed to Chimanimani District Hospital where her condition was said to be serious,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

