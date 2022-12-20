Ostallos Awarded Canon Collins Scholarship

By A Correspondent | The CCC party’s deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has been awared the prestigious Canon Collins Scholarship.

The award unleashes funding for up to a maximum of two years for Masters and three years for a PhD.

Revealing the development on Tuesdsy, Siziba said:

“I’m delighted to announce that I have been awarded the illustrious @Canon Collins Trust scholarship.

“This was a very competitive process and l was humbled to be one of only 43 recipients from over 1,000 applicants.

“For a son of a housemaid to be named a Canon Collin scholar is a great honor and a confirmation that the world is full possibilities.

“Furthering my studies is key if we are to be fully equipped for the transformation agenda of the new Great Zimbabwe under President advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“After all life is all about learning and unlearning. In fact the whole essence of existence as the great Israeli historian Hariri says, is to “discover our own ignorance.”

“Colleagues I thank the Lord for this opportunity.

“And as I pursue my PhD all I can say is ; oh my body make of me a man who is always ready to learn!”

