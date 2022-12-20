Zanu PF Women Declare Mnangagwa Life President

By- Zanu PF women’s league has said that Emmerson Mnangagwa should rule until he dies.

They said they would push for the amendment of the national Constitution and accommodate their wish.

ZANU PF women’s league Midlands Provincial chairperson, Tsitsi Zhou, said Mnangagwa is development-oriented and must have an uninterrupted rule. Zhou said:

As women, we are mobilising and ensuring that people have registered to vote. It must be known that no other party will ever rule in Zimbabwe besides ZANU PF.

We are going to give President Mnangagwa a fresh mandate in the coming elections, and we will tell those in parliament to amend the Constitution to give him another term beyond 2023 because the President is a hard worker, and we will hand him another term.

She said since Mnangagwa assumed power in 2017, he has initiated numerous projects in a short space of time. Said Zhou:

What the President has achieved in a short time, if he was to be the one in power for the past 37 years, then the country would have made serious economic strides.

His hard work can be testified by the Chirundu-Beitbridge Highway.

What gives us confidence that ZANU PF is a progressive party is based on the fact that the country’s number one citizen is from ZANU PF and he is from Kwekwe, that is where he casts his ballot.

The ZANU PF brand gives us confidence because it spells out victory. Because we are ZANU PF.

We have already won the 2023 elections. We are seeing many people who want to join ZANU PF.

We now have teachers for ED, civil servants for ED, and nurses for ED.

If Mnangagwa is re-elected in 2023, the law does not allow him to run again in 2028 as he would have been in office for two terms.

He can only contest for the presidency for a third time if there is a constitutional amendment.

