Rally Or No Rally We Are Winning- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has responded to the banning of party rallies by the Zanu PF regime.

The CCC leader has also said threats will not disrupt the people’s struggle.

“RALLY or NO RALLY tinopinda chete

Siyangena kuphela!!

Threats or persecutions we are in & next!

We are the nation’s solution, the nation’s answer.We have a plan!

We are NATION BUILDERS.

We are TRANSFORMERS.

We are CHANGE CHAMPIONS.

Trust the process. Focus!#FAKAPRESSURE,” said President Chamisa in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...