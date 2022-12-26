ZimEye
Video of a Jongwe biting a white cat. The below video went viral on Sunday showing a rooster physically attacking a cat. It's seen using its sharp mouth to gorge or bite at the cat. While details were unclear, a rooster is known for getting aggressive when its flock are in danger pic.twitter.com/8HluPyzmtA— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 26, 2022
Video of a Jongwe biting a white cat. The below video went viral on Sunday showing a rooster physically attacking a cat. It's seen using its sharp mouth to gorge or bite at the cat. While details were unclear, a rooster is known for getting aggressive when its flock are in danger pic.twitter.com/8HluPyzmtA