President Chamisa Donates Food To Mnangagwa Home Province

Deep in Rural Vungu we extend a hand with Christmas hampers from President Chamisa.

We conversed with women, the elderly and the deserving in this part of rural Midlands to extent our gesture.

From us in CCC with love and solidarity Always.- Gift Ostallos Siziba

