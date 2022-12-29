Goblins Terrorise Gokwe School Teaching Staff

Spread the love

By- The head and his teaching staff at Gokwe’s Zumba Primary School are said to have fled from the institution after alleged goblins attacked them on several occasions.

According to NewsDay, the school has been suffering recurrent attacks from the goblins for almost a year.

Five female pupils were allegedly attacked by the invisible creatures before schools closed.

A villager told NewsDay:

The goblins attacked five or six girls just before schools closed on the same day.

The headmaster ran away after the incident. Some teachers have also left the school. I don’t know if they are going to come back when schools open.

Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro, said there was nothing the ministry could do. He told NewsDay:

We can’t comment on a witchcraft issue. The ministry can’t do anything about it. Talk to chiefs, they will assist you.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...