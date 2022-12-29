Lithium Rush In Mutoko

By Jane Mlambo| Artisanal miners and local communities have descended on Mutoko following the discovery of lithium in the area.

According to sources, middlemen who are buying lithium from artisanal miners local villagers have also flooded the area.

A wheelbarrow of lithium ore is sold to middlemen for US$10 dollars who will resell to Chinese companies in Harare with a tonne fetching between US$300 and US$450.

The Herald has since reported that police intercepted trucks ferrying lithium to Harare.

The discovery of lithium in Mutoko has changed the face of the area with children also involved in mining the precious stones used to manufacture batteries.

Government recently banned the export of raw lithium in a move meant to promote value addition in line with government’s vision 2030.

