Watch Zanu PF Violent Grouping Mobilising Against Winky D

By- A Zanu PF-affiliated youth empowerment lobby group, the Economic Empowerment Group has said Winky D must be banned from performing in Zimbabwe.

The group accuses the Dancehall chanter of dabbling into politics through music, especially the song Ibotso he collaborated with hip hop artist Holy Ten.

At a press conference held this Tuesday, the group said Winky D’s music promotes hatred instead of building the nation as promoted by President Mnangagwa in his “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo mantra.“

The song is from Winky D’s album titled Eureka.

The song speaks about the social ills prevalent in Zimbabwe. It also attributes the hardships faced by the common man in the southern African nation to corruption by political elites “who steal from the powerless masses” (vanodya zvavapfupi nekureba).

The duo has faced persecution to the extent that Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama has said he was regretting working with the Gaffa President in the sonng. He cites the sensationalisation of the song by commentators, mainly journalists, and activists.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere has said “An artist’s social commentary on the state of our society & the lives of citizens is not” hate. She added:

