President Chamisa Praises The GOAT Winky D
7 January 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the 2023 Christmas period will be the best ever for Zimbabweans.
On Friday President Chamisa said in a statement:
“JUST IMAGINE a Christmas holiday under a New Citizens government in a New different environment.
We will usher in happiness, prosperity and a memorable citizens experience. #Isee this #Christmas2023 being your best ever.
Support Change and make it happen.#Justimagine #Isee.”
The CCC leader described Winky D as a vastly talented musician.
“You rock Gaffa! Quality music, superb lyrics.
Deep and relevant message there Gaffa President. You are GOAT!”