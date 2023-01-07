President Chamisa Praises The GOAT Winky D

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the 2023 Christmas period will be the best ever for Zimbabweans.

On Friday President Chamisa said in a statement:

“JUST IMAGINE a Christmas holiday under a New Citizens government in a New different environment.

We will usher in happiness, prosperity and a memorable citizens experience. #Isee this #Christmas2023 being your best ever.

Support Change and make it happen.#Justimagine #Isee.”

The CCC leader described Winky D as a vastly talented musician.

“You rock Gaffa! Quality music, superb lyrics.

Deep and relevant message there Gaffa President. You are GOAT!”

