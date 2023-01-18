Philani Ncube Suspended In Botswana

Botswana Premier League side Nico United have suspended head coach Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube with immediate effect.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday afternoon read:

Nico Management wishes to inform its members, supporters, well wishers and the public that it has taken a resolution to suspend Head Coach Mr Philani Ncube from his duties for 14days with immediate effect..

In the Interim Monametsi “Sunday” Kelebale will lead the team, assisted by Mpho “AK” Akanyang while Peter “Tekere” Muchina will assume the role of Technical Advisor.

Ncube’s suspension comes after his side lost 2-1 to Masitaoka FC who are coached by another Zimbabwean Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

Nico currently sit in 11th spot on the table with 11 points this season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

