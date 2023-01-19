AFM Boss Dies

By- The national chairman of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM), Retired Reverend Jemitias Chivhenge, has died.

Reverend Chivhenge’s death was announced by the church’s President Amon D. Madawo, who said:

Good evening hama dzagu. It is with a heavy heart that I announce that our National Chairman Rev J Chivhenge has passed on to glory.

Details about his death are still unknown.

He has been the national board chairman of AFM in Zimbabwe since the inception of the amended constitution in 2018.

It’s sad again to announce that we lost Gogo Shumbambiri yesterday. She was the wife of the late Rev Albert Shumbambiri who was a brother to our National Nec Rev Chivhenge.

