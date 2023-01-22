Slain Cop’s Mother Reveals How Son Tried To Avoid Muvevi Attack

The mother of the late Wedza officer in charge, Inspector Maxwell Hove, has stunningly revealed that her son attempted to flee from the murderous former CID officer Jaison Muvevi before he died.

She alleged that her son failed to flee from the marauding gunman when the door of his police car jammed, and he could not open it, leaving him dangerously exposed.

The distraught mother revealed these shocking details at her son’s burial in Chanda Village in Mberengwa.

In addition to the police car’s door failing to open, the grieving mother revealed that Inspector Hove’s gun allegedly jammed when he needed it the most. Due to his weapon malfunctioning at the critical moment, the unfortunate police officer was left defenceless and vulnerable.

At his funeral, Inspector Hove’s mother delivered an emotional eulogy. She appealed to the senior police officers and commanders to make sure that police officers are equipped with the best equipment available so that such casualties can be avoided.

The heartbroken mother lamented the possibility that her son could have survived the tragic shooting if he had been well-equipped with a functional police car and gun.

Following the death of the late Inspector Maxwell Hove, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga declared that the police will shoot to kill perpetrators of heinous crimes such as armed robbery.

The wife of the recently busted killer cop Jaison Muvevi came through in support of her hubby during his second appearance at the Harare Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Muvevi, who terrorised Wedza last week while on the run from the police appeared in court on Friday to be formally charged over the killing of three people in Wedza on January 13. He had been remanded in police custody as detectives needed more time with him to investigate some of his heinous crimes.

New developments have indicated that the triple homicide murder suspect will be charged with a fourth murder after it was revealed that there was an unsolved last year incident where Muvevi allegedly shot dead a man in Harare after a gold deal went sour.

While appearing before the magistrate on Friday morning, Muvevi’s wife came through to witness the proceedings.

She was captured entering the courts with some of Muvevi’s family members who were also there to witness the trial.

Media reports have also indicated that Muvevi’s family has also tried to reach out to his victims to ask for forgiveness.

It is alleged that Muvevi’s family through the chiefs in Wedza, Zanu Pf officials and the police paid $300 so far as part of the negotiation procedure to apologize on behalf of their son.

Muvevi went on a killing spree in Wedza last week killing three and injuring one. His recent arrest saw the Wedza community having a massive sigh of relief as they claim they had abandoned their homes in fear of the killer cop.

While intentions of his shooting spree are still clouded in mystery, there have been several theories as to how he found himself against the law.

Rumours allege that Muvevi went on a shooting spree after he got a disturbing prophecy about his wealth from his first victim Madzibaba Silence.

Unfounded claims have also put his wife at the centre of the prophecy, alleging that Madzibaba Silence had been in contact with the woman which led to Muvevi losing his temper.

After today’s court appearance, the police are expected to bring to light the reasons behind Muvevi’s senseless killings.- iHarare

