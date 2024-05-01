Bestie Betrays Mai TT, Fumes Over Expose’

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter- Social media celebrity Felistas Murata, known as Mai TT, has claimed that her best friend, Patricia Jack, leaked the nudes of her daughter.

This was exposed by a local tabloid, which wrote in its editorial saying Jack was threatening them for penning her name in the Fifi nudes story.

Here is what H-Metro revealed:

SOCIAL media character, Patricia Jack, has decided to threaten us because she is unhappy with an article we carried a few weeks ago.

She issued her threats to our senior journalist, Arron Nyamayaro, whom she is accusing of dragging her name into the storm, which erupted after the publication of Mai TT daughter’s nude photographs.

Patricia said Nyamayaro, and this publication, will know she is well connected to high-profile people in this country, who will fight on her behalf.

She also promised to post messages on her social media handles attacking Nyamayaro, in particular, and H-Metro, in general.

According to her message, she has has four prominent lawyers, who have volunteered to provide her with free legal service in the event what she has planned to do with us, using her high-profiile connections, fails.

She wrote a lengthy message to Nyamayaro which, in part, reads:

“I have four lawyers, big lawyers who want to do my story for free watch the space.

“The world is watching H-Metro and Felistas miraka uone.

“And, remember I know how you work namai TT, I’m hundred percent you were behind this and I will never stop to expose you guys.

“I know and you know it zvandinazvo zvihombe muchadonha henyu.”

Patricia is not happy that, in one of our articles, we mentioned her name in the saga related to the nude images of Mai TT’s daughter Fifi.

We don’t understand what Patricia means when she claims that we are responsible for dragging her name into the controversy.

We simply picked her name in the court papers, which were filed by Mai TT, and we have a responsibility to keep our readers informed of what is happening at the courts.

Once something is in court papers, we can report about it and once her name was mentioned by Mai TT, we just reported what was in those public documents.

If she has a problem, then she should direct her threats to Mai TT, who mentioned her name in those court documents, and not to us.

We have absolutely no problem with Patricia Jack and we didn’t know of any of her connection to this saga until her name appeared in the court papers.

We didn’t reach a conclusion that she is reponsibile or guilty of leaking the nude images.

We simply reported what was in the court papers.

Mai TT also claimed, in the same court papers, that Patricia allegedly attempted to extort her, demanding that she pays US$5 000, to ensure that the images were not splashed online.

If Mai TT had made the same claim, outside the court process, we would certainly not have carried the story, and her claims, without getting Patricia’s side of the story.

We are used to being threatened, almost every day, by people who are not happy with the type of stories that we cover.

We understand their reaction but we have told ourselves that these threats will not deter us from doing our job.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...