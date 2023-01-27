A Chitungwiza Man Nabbed Over “Twins” Abortion

By A Correspondent- Chitungwiza woman Tanyaradzwa Dombo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly unlawfully termination of pregnancy, she was caught digging a shallow grave to bury the foetuses.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest in a statement which reads: “Police in Harare have arrested Tanyaradzwa Dombo (24) for unlawful termination of pregnancy.

On 24/01/23 the suspect was allegedly found digging a shallow grave intending to bury a plastic bag with two foetuses in Unit G, Chitungwiza.

“The foetuses were taken to Chitungwiza General hospital for post moterm”.

