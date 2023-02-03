Zimsec “O” Level Results Out

Spread the love

By-The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2022 Ordinary level results.

The local examination board said they recorded a pass rate of 28.96 per cent in the exams.

Announcing the results in Harare this afternoon, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said:

“The statistics show that the 2022 pass rate increased by 2.62 percent from 2021.”

He said the results will be accessed from the Zimsec online portal from today 3pm today, while result slips will be available from centres on Monday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...