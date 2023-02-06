Latest On Billiat Injury

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to treat a groin problem.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered the injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

He made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training a month ago, but aggravated the injury.

Billiat recently underwent an operation to treat the issue and will not play again this season.

He had made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists but did not score.

Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner revealed the news on the club’s website.

“Currently, our injury list consists of Khama Billiat, who had surgery to repair a torn groin muscle.

“He’ll be out for the rest of the season,” Milner said.

Billiat also spent another spell on the sidelines this season after a knee injury kept him out in September.

He missed four games before returning to action.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

