Warriors To Play Home Matches In SA

The Warriors will play Lesotho and South Africa in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games in Bloemfontein and Johannesburg.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho in the first match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 June 2024.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The national team was forced to use a neutral venue for this game due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.

The Warriors had to host Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign.

The second match against Bafana Bafana will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June 2024.

Kick-off is at 8 pm CAT.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

